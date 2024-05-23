Letter: Books tell us our Issues – The Suburban Times

We’ve been taught to achieve, and sometimes, “at all costs.” We’ve been given examples of defeat, and have bought into the fact that we are not good enough. Having read “I’m OK, You’re OK”, we still have problems with being good enough. Business books tell us from titles, we have to have “High Visibility,” while other books are telling us we need to be “Staying in Demand”, and “Make People Talk” (about yourself, of course). We need to be “Positioning” ourselves, and making sure we don’t have to ask, “Who Moved My Cheese?”

It becomes a lifetime work to be good enough, to stand out, to make something of ourselves, to achieve, to leave something better for posterity. But there is also the problem of scarcity…we don’t have enough money, “How to Build Wealth”, we don’t have enough courage, we need “The Fred Factor.” We don’t have the right friends or contacts, and we need to know “How to Win Friends and Influence People.” Our need for more and more creates “The Cheating Culture;” “Why More Americans are Doing Wrong to Get Ahead”. It seems we are losers if we are not “Winning the Loser’s Game.”

I feel we all seek connections to validate ourselves as being worthy; it’s why we join clubs, professional groups, churches, et al. When groups don’t give us the kind of feedback we need; care, concerns, love, compassion, and significant connections, it’s time to move on to other things.

I suppose we can “Search for Significance” and with “Ethical Ambition” so we can pass on to each other “The Gifts of Imperfection”, “Friendly Reminders”, and our care and concerns that we are all worthy, and our work helps all of us; connecting, and basking in our worthiness to each other, and our clients, patrons, customers; whatever our seekers of information and product are called.

We can be confident we are important to someone, or group, or organization and that is why most of us are resilient and still going strong after so many years, and now take “A Whack on the Side of The Head: how you can be more Creative”, and “Planning for Everything”, including “Planning to Remember.”