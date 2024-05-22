Three Positions Available on the Transportation Commission – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma City Council is inviting Tacoma residents to apply for positions on the Transportation Commission: At-Large Position 3 and Council District Positions 1 and 2. Interested applicants can reference this Council District Map to confirm which Council District they’re in.

The Transportation Commission advises the City Council on transportation-related matters, such as short-term and long-range transportation planning; compliance with local, regional and federal transportation regulations; bike, pedestrian, and mass transit-related planning initiatives; and parking and capital improvement plans. Over the next few years, the Transportation Commission will play an important role in updating the Transportation Master Plan and guiding implementation of the Vision Zero Action Plan. Commission members are recommended by the Infrastructure, Planning, and Sustainability Committee and appointed by the City Council.

The Commission is comprised of 11 members — nine voting members appointed by the City Council, with representatives from each of the City’s five Council Districts, who bring a range of perspectives and expertise that focus on the City’s long-term vision for mobility options throughout the City, and two non-voting members appointed by the City Manager. Appointed members generally reflect the following categories of special interest/discipline: professional engineering sector, construction/private business sector, bike and pedestrian/mass transit sector, planning/urban growth sector, environmental/sustainability sector, general community, and ADA community.

Commission meetings occur the third Wednesday of each month at 5:30 PM. Currently, meetings are held in person at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, and virtually via Zoom.

The City is committed to fostering an equitable and anti-racist organization and wants its committees, boards and commissions to reflect Tacoma’s diverse community. For these vacancies, BIPOC, LGBTQ+ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

Additional information on the Transportation Commission is available here.

Appointed applicants are required to complete Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act trainings provided by the Washington State Office of the Attorney General, within 90 days of being appointed to a committee, board, or commission.

Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by June 9, 2024, at cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication. Questions about the application process, requests for the application in an alternate format, or requests to submit additional documents may be directed to Elizabeth Wing in the City Clerk’s Office at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5178.