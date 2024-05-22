The Weekly Lakewood Baseball Sports Report – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Greg Rediske.

Grand opening of the Ft. Steilacoom/Pierce College baseball field with Lakewood Baseball Club kids running the bases.

May 16-21 results

12U Bronco (12 and under)

Rangers 12, Diamondbacks 1

Raptors 12, Titans 0

Rangers 10, Titans 5

10U Mustang (10 and under)

Knights 7-1

Rainiers 5-2-1

Cyclones 2-6

Rivals 1-6-1

Knights 11, Cyclones 1

Peyton pitched 4 innings with 10 strikeouts and gave up only one unearned run to lead the Knights. Peyton also had a home run to notch MVP for the game. Liam and Sawyer also had extra base hits. Finnegan and Paeton accounted for the two hits for the Cyclones.

Knights 15, Rivals 5

Sawyer and Isaac combined for the pitching duties, limiting the Rivals to 5 runs, while Liam had a home run and a triple to lead the offense. Titus, Hunter, Isaac and Sawyer had extra base hits, with Isaac contributing 3 hits and 3 RBIs. The Rivals were paced by James’ triple and Zigmars’ double. Blake and Tristan had two hits each.

Rainiers 21, Cyclone 6

The Rainiers exploded for 25 hits in an amazing offensive performance. With three hits for the Rainiers: James, Eli, Benson, Tristan and Grayson C. Grayson C included a triple and a home run in his output, while Graham had a double and triple, Ace had 2 doubles, and Brody slugged a double among his two hits. The Cyclones got two hits from Braiden, and two RBIs from Kokomi.

8U Pinto (8 and under)

Diamondbacks 6-1

Hornets 5-1

Bulldozers 4-3-1

Bills 3-3

Rainiers 3-4

Tillicum Crushers 1-5

Panthers 0-5-1

Hornets 14: Bulldozers 8 (Reporting by Andrew Buescher, member of the Hornets. Andrew neglected to mention his three hits on the day.) The Hornets led by Max’s 3 double plays beat the Bulldozers. Other highlights for the Hornets were Scarlet getting her best hit of the year and advancing all the runners on base and Tyler running through third to home to make the final score of the game.

Diamondbacks 20, Rainiers 11

The Diamondbacks displayed some great defense in shutting down the Rainiers.