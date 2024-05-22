 Save the date: Juneteenth Celebration – The Suburban Times

Save the date: Juneteenth Celebration

In partnership with St. Joseph-St. John Episcopal Church, the City of Lakewood is supporting the organization’s Juneteenth Celebration by opening Lakewood City Hall for an afternoon of community celebration.

The event is Saturday, June 15, 2024 from 3-5 p.m. All are invited to attend and learn about Juneteenth and hear from local leaders. There will be speeches, performances, tables with information from community partners and a chance to come together and celebrate this significant date in our nation’s history.

