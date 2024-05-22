On the go? You can still us Social Security online when traveling – The Suburban Times

Social Security is here for you when you travel, whether you’re in the United States or in another country. Our online services page at www.ssa.gov/onlineservices provides you with a wide variety of self-service options you can use on your mobile phone, tablet, or computer.
Through our online services, you can:
- Find out if you qualify for benefits.
- Apply for Social Security retirement, disability, and Medicare benefits.
- Get your Social Security Statement.
- Request a replacement Social Security card.
- Appeal a decision.
Do you receive Social Security benefits or Medicare? If so, you can create or log in to your personal mySocial Security account to:
- Get your benefit verification letter.
- Check your information and benefit amount.
- Change your address and telephone number.
- Start or change your direct deposit.
- Get a replacement SSA-1099 or SSA-1042S for tax season.
- Report your wages if you work and receive disability benefits or SSI.
Create a personal mySocial Securityaccount today at www.ssa.gov/myaccount to take advantage of these easy-to-use features. Also, please share our online services page with family and friends who need this important information.
