Local planning partnership for S.19th and Mildred needs input – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Thriving Communities Grant Partnership.

The intersection of S. 19th Street and S. Mildred Street (by Tacoma Community College) is expected to see a lot of growth in future years. By 2041, Sound Transit plans to extend the Tacoma Link light rail to this intersection and new housing is already on the horizon.

While these plans and associated development will bring exciting economic opportunities to the area, we also know that rapid growth and change can be challenging for local businesses and residents.

That’s why a group of local partners, including Pierce Transit, TCC, the Tacoma Housing Authority, and local cities are coming together now in 2024 to think through a vision and alternatives for equitable transit-oriented development in the area.

Please tell us your hopes, vision, and concerns for the area in this survey – https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/4CornersPC and help us share this information with other community members.