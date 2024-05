Bill’s Boathouse will host a Garage Sale on Saturday, May 25 (9 am-5 pm). All funds raised will support Tillicum’s T-Ball and baseball teams.

Donated items welcome. Drop off at Bill’s Boathouse on Thursday, May 23 from 8 am to 7 pm.

Bill’s Boathouse is located at 15018 Silcox Dr SW, Lakewood WA 98498.