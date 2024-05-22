‘End of Watch Ride to Remember’ to honor fallen Deputy Dom Calata – The Suburban Times

On June 1, Beyond the Call of Duty’s End of Watch Ride to Remember will be stopping at the Edgewood Police Department to honor fallen Deputy Dom Calata.

The End of Watch Ride to Remember is a dedicated group of motorcycle riders from Washington who escort a 40-foot trailer across the country to honor fallen officers.

This year, the group will honor 259 fallen officers killed in the line of duty in 2022 and 2023. The journey includes 234 departments, will take 73 days, and will cover 22,500 miles.

Founder Jagrut Shah, a former deputy sheriff, says the group wants to show departments and their families who have lost partners and friends that they are not alone. “I wanted to bridge this gap that we have and give back to the departments and let the surviving officers and their families know that their loss has not been forgotten.”

Please join us on June 1 to welcome the riders and honor Deputy Calata.

June 1 | 5:00pm – 6:30pm

Edgewood Police Department

2224 104th Ave E, Edgewood

