Animal Enrichment Family Craft Workshop – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

Join the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County for a family-friendly event where children and adults alike can lend a helping hand to animals in need.

Monday, June 3, from 4:00 – 6:00 pm

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, 2608 Center Street, Tacoma, WA 98409.

At various craft stations, children can unleash their creativity as they craft enrichment toys for the shelter’s rabbits, cats, and dogs. Enrichment toys play a vital role in the mental well-being of dogs, cats, and critters awaiting their loving homes.

As an expression of the event’s spirit of giving, participants are encouraged to bring approved items from the shelter’s Wishlist to donate to the furry residents.

This unique and educational experience suited for families of all ages promises fun for the entire family while supporting pets in need!

While RSVPs are not required, they are encouraged to ensure the shelter has plenty of supplies. RSVP by visiting thehumanesociety.org/family-craft-workshop