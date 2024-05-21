The Dr. Claudia Thomas Legacy Home is complete – The Suburban Times

Habitat for Humanity announcement.

Thanks to your generous support, the duplex-style townhome (15217 Boat St SW, Lakewood, WA 98498) built in honor of Dr. Thomas is complete. You are invited to join the Habitat community on Saturday, June 1 as we celebrate the home dedication and welcome two families home. Following the 10:00 AM ceremony, tour the finished homes and enjoy fellowship with all those gathered.

Street parking is very limited; please carpool as you are able.

Meet the homeowner families

Janeta

A a single mom with two teenage girls, Janeta never thought homeownership would be within her reach. “It’s hard as a single mom with one income.”

For the past year, Janeta has been taking homeownership preparedness classes through Tacoma Habitat’s homeownership program.

Janeta is looking forward to having a home of her own. For most of her daughters’ lives, the three have shared a single room in Janeta’s parent’s home.

Now that her daughters are teenagers, Janeta says it is important to her that they have their own bedrooms. “I really want to give them that.”

Hannah

As a single mom to three children, Hannah qualifies for subsidized rental housing. She and her children currently live in a two-bedroom apartment in Spanaway. But Hannah, who is an LPN, recently returned to school to get her Bachelor’s degree. She worries that as her pay increases she will no longer qualify for the subsidy, yet still not make enough to afford a market-rate rental. “It’s a sticky situation,” she says.

Hannah said she went to a homeowner information session but it still took her awhile to decide to apply. “It seemed like such a strenuous process,” she says. “With work and school and my children, I didn’t know if I could do it. I wasn’t sure if purchasing a home was at all possible for my family.”