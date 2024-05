The Safe Sitter babysitting class is designed to teach students ages 11-13 how to be safe when caring for a child. Students will learn how to run babysitting as a business, childcare skills, CPR and choking rescue, as well as basic first aid.

This 3-day class runs from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. each day.

To register, please visit the Safe Sitter page on the West Pierce Fire & Rescue website.

Registration forms may be found there, which must be accompanied by payment in order to register.