Letter: Tears on Flowers are so Beautiful – The Suburban Times

“There’s nothing like a little rain to bring people together,’ wrote George Marek.

And what of these people caught in the sudden spring shower, who dash about seeking shelter, total strangers having forgotten their umbrella, huddled briefly together, dripping everywhere, puddles forming beneath their feet?

They’re wet, that’s what they are.

But that’s not all they are.

Under the wet whatever they are wearing there is very likely – no, rather there is absolutely – a heart that weeps, for certainly being human, hurt happens.

There is pain in the rain.

But as rain makes flowers somehow appear even more soft, and more gentle, and more beautiful, so tears of sorrow can likewise make the one sorrowing more soft, and gentle, and beautiful.

One time or another all of us will be caught, unprepared, in a downpour of grief.

“Two things in life change you,” someone wrote, “and you are never the same: Love and Grief.”

All of us will love and all of us will lose.

It’s life.

And as when it rains, we seek shelter, so during pain we need a shoulder.

While the broken are transformed into the beautiful, please be gentle and give grace as the rain softly falls.

It’s the best way to be glad it rained today.