Five Positions Available on the Tacoma Area Commission on Disabilities – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma City Council is currently seeking applicants to fill five positions on the Tacoma Area Commission on Disabilities: four member positions and one youth position (for youth between the ages of 16 and 18).

The Tacoma Area Commission on Disabilities is comprised of 11 volunteers from Tacoma and Pierce County with a broad range of experience and expertise. The Commission advises the City Council in policy making, and partners with the community to bring awareness of issues that affect individuals with disabilities. In addition, Commission members participate on committees, help educate the public about disability issues, and serve as a resource for City staff.

The City is committed to fostering an equitable and anti-racist organization and wants its committees, boards and commissions to reflect Tacoma’s diverse community. For these vacancies, BIPOC, LGBTQ+ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

Additional information on the Tacoma Area Commission on Disabilities is available here.

Appointed applicants are required to complete Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act trainings provided by the Washington State Office of the Attorney General, within 90 days of being appointed to a committee, board, or commission.

Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by June 9, 2024, at cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication. Questions about the application process, requests for the application in an alternate format, or requests to submit additional documents may be directed to Elizabeth Wing in the City Clerk’s Office at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5178.