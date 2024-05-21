City of Puyallup Seeking Federal Lobbying and Advocacy Services – The Suburban Times

The City of Puyallup is seeking proposals from qualified consultants, firms, or individuals to represent the City on legislative issues before the United States Congress in Washington D.C.

The City seeks to retain the services of a consultant with significant demonstrated experience in lobbying and advocacy at the federal level. This consultant or company will have strong relationships at the federal level with legislators, staff, and agencies and will act as a trusted advisor for the City. The City is primarily seeking a lobbyist to help secure federal funding for capital improvements and transportation-related projects.

Prospective consultants should review the full RFP document here. All proposals submitted in response to this request shall be submitted electronically via email. Proposals must be received no later than 5 pm on July 1, 2024. Send proposals to Eric Johnson via email at ejohnson@puyallupwa.gov.

For questions about the RFP please contact Public Affairs Officer Eric Johnson at ejohnson@puyallupwa.gov or 253-770-3370.