 City of Puyallup Seeking Federal Lobbying and Advocacy Services – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

City of Puyallup Seeking Federal Lobbying and Advocacy Services

· · Leave a Comment ·

The City of Puyallup is seeking proposals from qualified consultants, firms, or individuals to represent the City on legislative issues before the United States Congress in Washington D.C.   

The City seeks to retain the services of a consultant with significant demonstrated experience in lobbying and advocacy at the federal level. This consultant or company will have strong relationships at the federal level with legislators, staff, and agencies and will act as a trusted advisor for the City. The City is primarily seeking a lobbyist to help secure federal funding for capital improvements and transportation-related projects. 

Prospective consultants should review the full RFP document here. All proposals submitted in response to this request shall be submitted electronically via email. Proposals must be received no later than 5 pm on July 1, 2024. Send proposals to Eric Johnson via email at ejohnson@puyallupwa.gov.

For questions about the RFP please contact Public Affairs Officer Eric Johnson at ejohnson@puyallupwa.gov or 253-770-3370.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Tacoma Community College

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *