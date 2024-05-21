 Celebration of Life for Tacoma Council Member Catherine Ushka on May 23 at Eastside Community Center – The Suburban Times

Celebration of Life for Tacoma Council Member Catherine Ushka on May 23 at Eastside Community Center

TACOMA, Wash. – Community members are invited to attend a Celebration of Life for Council Member Catherine Ushka on May 23, 2024 at the Eastside Community Center (1721 E. 56th St.). Doors open at 2 PM and the service begins at 2:30 PM. There will be a community reception immediately after the service.

The service will be streamed by the City of Tacoma on Facebook LIVE for community members who are unable to attend in person.

There will be no individual media opportunities at this event.

Council Member Ushka’s family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Oasis Youth Center or the Making a Difference Foundation / Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank.

In honor of Council Member Ushka’s memory and contributions to Tacoma, flags across all City of Tacoma facilities will be lowered to half-staff from May 21, 2024 through May 25, 2024.

