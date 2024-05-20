 Work to Modernize City Council Chambers Set to Begin on May 22 – The Suburban Times

Work to Modernize City Council Chambers Set to Begin on May 22

TACOMA, Wash. — The City of Tacoma’s work to modernize its Council Chambers – a vital space for engagement between the City Council, City leadership, residents, businesses, community partners and other stakeholders – is set to begin on May 22. Planned upgrades designed to improve accessibility and foster more productive face-to-face conversations include the removal of the first two rows of chairs and the installation of a conference table in front of the dais.

There is no City Council meeting on May 28, following the Memorial Day holiday. City Council meetings will take place in the Tacoma Public Utilities Auditorium (3628 S. 35th St., Tacoma) starting June 4 at 5 PM. The City’s work to modernize its Council Chambers is projected to be complete in early July.

Project updates are available at cityoftacoma.org/chambersproject.

City Council meetings will continue to be conducted in a hybrid format with virtual and in-person options to attend in the Tacoma Public Utilities Auditorium (3628 S. 35th St., Tacoma). They can also be viewed live on TV Tacoma or tvtacoma.com, and on Facebook Live at facebook.com/cityoftacoma.

City Council meeting agendas, access details and archived recordings are available at cityoftacoma.legistar.com.

