Village at Chambers Bay to Get Parking Meters – The Suburban Times

Visitors to the Village at Chambers Bay will soon see new 90-minute parking meters along Market Place West.

The meters are intended to ensure a fair and equitable turnover of parking spots for those patronizing businesses in the Village, especially for those with accessibility and mobility issues. Business owners in the Village at Chambers Bay have expressed concerns that without time limits, some vehicles occupy the same spaces for hours and prohibit other customers from enjoying proximity to the Village’s businesses.

For those making quick stops, there will still be a few 15-minute free parking spots available as well as free stalls along Bridgeport Way West and in the parking garage.

After studying various other options, the City determined parking meters are the most cost-efficient and effective solution for the community and Village businesses. Money collected from the meters will contribute to their maintenance and support parking management in the Village, including more than 500 free parking spaces in the Village at Chambers Bay and free parking along Bridgeport Way West.