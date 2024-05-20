 Pierce College Raider Baseball celebrates opening of new home field – The Suburban Times

Pierce College Raider Baseball celebrates opening of new home field

On Friday, April 12, the Pierce College Raider’s baseball team played their first game on their first-ever home field – the Lakewood Baseball Field at Fort Steilacoom Park.  

Pierce College and the City of Lakewood held a grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony for the field on April 27. The new field features a full-field synthetic turf, new dugouts, batting cages, a press box, scoreboard, storage areas, safety elements and utilities, a new backstop, field lighting, and fencing, as well as expanded and accessible spectator seating.  

“Having a home field provides our team, our student body and our entire community with a strong identity as athletes, students and Pierce College Raiders,” said Pierce College Chancellor Dr. Julie White. “This field is a win for Pierce College, a win for the city of Lakewood and a win for the community.”  

Following the ribbon cutting ceremony at 12 p.m., the Raiders defeated the Clark College Penguins in the first game of a double header.  

“We are very excited about the opening of the new baseball field at Fort Steilacoom Park,” said Pierce College Director of Athletics Duncan Stevenson. “Working with the City of Lakewood on this partnership to finally provide Raiders Baseball a true home field has been a long journey.  The facility will be a great resource for our student-athletes and the local community for many years to come.”

For more information about Raider Baseball, visit www.pierceraiders.com

