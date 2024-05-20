Mayor Whalen’s Coffeehouse is May 21 – The Suburban Times

The next Community Coffeehouse with Mayor Whalen is Tuesday, May 21 at 6 p.m. at the Pavilion at Fort Steilacoom Park.

The topic of this meeting is the Comprehensive Plan and the current update the city is making to this plan.

The comprehensive plan is responsible for outlining future growth and development strategies for the city. It is required by state law and must be updated regularly. This is the plan that is used to help determine where housing growth must occur and what areas of the city can support more development than others. While complicated, it is essential to the overall vision of how Lakewood will grow and change in the coming years.

Join Mayor Whalen, May 21 to learn more about the city’s vision for its future and how the Comprehensive Plan plays a vital role.