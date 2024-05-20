Letter: Clover Park High School: Happy and Proud? About what? – The Suburban Times

Submitted by John Arbeeny.

Each week as a public service Lakewood CARES will be providing an academic situation response to schools highlighted in the Clover Park School District (CPSD) “#SuperSchoolShoutOut“ articles in The Suburban Times. This is data you will not find elsewhere in CPSD public relations pieces, Board meeting agendas or “Inside Schools”. All this talk about pride without addressing academic performance is “false pride” designed by the District’s “spin doctors” to keep the public in the dark. This week’s CPSD “beaming with pride” article covers Clover Park High School (CPHS) which was featured in a Suburban Times article on 13 May 2024:

The first thing I noticed was the complete lack of any CPHS academic data which is explained below. The Suburban Times article is a typical District “puff piece” to put a “smiley face” on academic failure. CPSD’s most recent “puff pieces” avoid academics entirely in favor of anecdotal stories about individual staff and student success. Certainly there should be praise and pride in these individuals’ accomplishments as examples to emulate. However individual anecdotal stories are not necessarily indicative of academic success at these schools. Indeed in the case of CPHS and other schools these “puff pieces” are a facade behind which academic failure attempts to hide.

I was also surprised at Principal McCord’s statement, “We’ve focused on two words: happy and proud.” Should that be the emotional “focus” of a high school? “Upset and disappointed” might be more appropriate for students who discover after graduation that CPHS has failed to prepare them academically. I can think of many other “focus” combinations that could serve as better quantifiable goals: achievement, academics, perseverance, excellence, dedication, study, standards, “the best you can be” are just a few. Priorities (“focus”) in any system are set at the top and filter down to the lowest levels. If it’s all about “happy and proud” I have to wonder where and when academics kick in.

The following data comes directly from the Office of Superintendent for Public Instruction (OSPI).

In the spring of 2023 only 41.0% of CPHS students met State standards for English Language Arts (ELA), 9.9% for math and 16.6% for science. That’s an average of about 22.5% of CPHS students who met State standards in these three critical basic education subject areas; 77.5% of CPHS students failed to meet those standards. Attendance, described as “in school 90% or more days”, is down to 44.5%. Fewer than half of all students attend on a regular basis. You can’t learn if you don’t show up! Yet the graduation rate is 88.6%! How is that even possible? Easy: OSPI has in effect mandated graduation rates by establishing graduation rate goals. A 90% graduation rate is the goal for 2027, and you can bet schools will find a way to reach that goal whether or not their students are actually ready academically for life after graduation.

All kinds of excuses can be made for academic failure: race, ethnicity, family situation, economics, students, parents, etc. Language is one excuse often offered. OSPI data on English Learner Assessment is revealing. In the 2022/23 school year there were 154 CPHS students expected to take the English language proficiency assessment. That amounts to about 13% of the CPHS student body. Only 32 students of the 154 (20.78%) made progress. What happened to the other 122 students (79.22%)? Even more disturbing was that only 2 students of the 154 (1.63%) met proficiency standards! What happened to the other 152 (98.37%) students? These statistics reveal a sharp downward trend in English proficiency among non-English speaking students since 2016/17 when 61.3% of 171 participating students made progress, and 8.2% met standards.

The following data comes from Schooldigger which displays academic trends based upon OSPI data going back to 2015 in a format that is not provided by the annual OSPI “snapshot” year to year.

So where does CPSD stack up against all high schools in the State? It is ranked 412th out of a total of 442 high schools (6.8% percentile); 93.2% of State high schools outperform CPHS academically. Something to be “happy and proud” about? I don’t think so.

There is nothing in these academic statistics to be “happy and proud” about. CPSD’s failure academically, despite the best efforts of teachers, lies directly in the lap of Superintendent, Board and staff for an educational system that is designed to fail, and fail it does. Until that system is changed, academic performance will not improve at CPHS despite happy faces beaming with pride.

