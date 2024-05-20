Finance Director ~ Career Opportunity – The Suburban Times

Due to the announced retirement of our Finance Director, the City of Fircrest is actively seeking a qualified individual to fill this crucial role. We invite you to review the Job Description and Position Profile for detailed information. Visit our Employment Opportunities page to apply. The position will remain open until filled; applications will be reviewed as they are submitted.
DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.
COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.
Leave a Reply