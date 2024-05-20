DAVHarmony18, Lakewood has Officer Elections – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Heinz Haskins, Adjutant/Service Officer.

Lakewood Chapter DAV Harmony18 installed officers for 2024-2025 on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

Commander: Al Hall

Sr Vice: Randy Oyler

Jr Vice: Ryan Nabors

Treasurer: John Dunham

DAV Harmony18 has scheduled their annual Memorial Day weekend Forget-Me-Not solicitation at JBLM Commissary for Friday, May 24, Saturday, May 25, and Sunday, May 26, 10 AM-4 PM. The Chapter will also have DAV Membership Applications available.

Chapter meetings are the third Saturday of the month at 1 PM at 5604 75th ST W, Lakewood, WA 98499.