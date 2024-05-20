AmeriCorps Citizen Preparedness Coordinator Opportunity Now Available – The Suburban Times

West Pierce Fire & Rescue is looking for an AmeriCorps member to work within the Emergency Preparedness program. The AmeriCorps Citizen Preparedness Coordinator will support the West Pierce mission by assisting in the community preparedness movement. They will work with the community to prepare for and respond to emergencies in their communities. This position is contingent on funding.

Applications must be submitted by August 1, 2024 through AmeriCorps here.

Applicants are encouraged to apply prior to the submittal closing date. Interviews will occur throughout the application period, and selection of a Coordinator could be made prior to August 1, 2024.

Service Start Date: September 3, 2024

Service End Date: July 15, 2025

The AmeriCorps member must be at least 18 years old.

The program offers a monthly stipend of $2,995 (before taxes), Educational Award of $6,895 after completion of service (1,700 hours), childcare (if eligible), health coverage and training. Uniforms are required and provided by West Pierce Fire & Rescue.

The Coordinator will work a full-time schedule, with hours varying to include evenings and weekends. The member may attend school and/or work another job during off hours. It is recommended the member have access to a vehicle.

Please see the weblink above for full details about the program, requirements, benefits and application procedures. You must create an AmeriCorps profile in order to apply for the position.

Questions about this program may be directed to:

Rachel Adler

Phone: (253) 983-4564

Email: Rachel.Adler@westpierce.org

The post AmeriCorps Citizen Preparedness Coordinator Opportunity Now Availableappeared first on West Pierce Fire & Rescue.