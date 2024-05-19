Water Ways to Help our Community – The Suburban Times

Archaeology Magazines.

I had a nice time speaking at the Lakewood Lions last week on “Water Ways”. They are a friendly group and always seem to be working for a better world, which I appreciate.

As an example of what can be done here in Pierce County, I spoke about the collaboration between Fife, the Port of Tacoma, and the Puyallup Tribe of Indians to revive the nearly 20 acres near Lower Wapato Creek. I also mentioned about the need to be careful about washing cars with the oil and grease often running to water run-offs and the danger of throwing old medical pills into toilets, which can also damage fresh water. In addition I also commented about my instructions as a relief Lakewood paperboy years and years ago. “After delivery ride your bike to Clover Creek and throw the left-over news papers in the stream.” Not great advice currently.

To give the members a larger feeling about water I passed around over a dozen copies of my favorite magazine, Archaeology Magazine, each copy had at least one story about water. I loved the 2023 May/June magazine with a fantastic article about The Moche River Valley in northern Peru. Though barely 1,000 feet from the Pacific Ocean the valley received less than a tenth of an inch of rain per year. In A.D. one thousand the Chimu built their city by hand in the unpopulated coastal desert by creating an extensive network of irrigation canals that channeled snow melt from the Andes Mountains into the Moche River. The Chimu had only about nine thousand people less than Lakewood.

As a special gift I gave a 167 page presentation on local water protection. Knowing I was speaking at Lakewood, I attended a special program from Fircrest, which is almost next door to Lakewood and left with great information about local water protection.

There are many things we can all do to help our communities. On June 4th there will be a “SR 167 Completion Project Open House” from 5 to 7pm at 2111 54th Ave. E. in Fife, 98424, Featured will be local fish habitat information and wetland improvements and the Hylebos Creek Restoration Project.