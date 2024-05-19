Season 86 General Auditions Coming Soon – The Suburban Times

With new artistic leadership in place at Lakewood Playhouse, we are beginning the season audition process by holding a series of general auditions to meet everyone in the area who would like to join our community of artists.

All applicants will be considered for roles throughout the season, with specific callbacks for each production.

Lakewood Playhouse strongly encourages performers of all ethnicities, gender identities and abilities to audition. We are committed to thinking outside the box, breaking the rules and expanding who and how we tell stories! Join us!

We will be holding three days of general auditions from June 9th-11th at Lakewood Playhouse.

Sunday, June 9th and Tuesday, June 11th will be for those wishing to be considered for both musicals and plays in the season. Monday, June 10th will be for those wishing to be considered for plays only.

For play auditions you will be asked to present a one minute monologue from a play that you love and, if auditioning for musicals, 32 bars of your favorite musical theatre song as well. Musical auditionees will also be required to attend a movement call.

Video submissions are also possible if you cannot attend in person.

Please register by June 11th via Casting Manager.

For any further information or if you require any accessibility accommodations to audition, please contact us at (253) 588-0042 or email info@lakewoodplayhouse.org

