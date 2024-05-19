Market Square Road Repairs Planned for May 21 and 22 – The Suburban Times

The City’s Public Works crews will be restriping parking stalls and installing posts for parking meters along the east and west sides of Market Place West between 37th Street West and Market Court West in Market Square on Tuesday, May 21 and Wednesday, May 22.

Market Place from 37th Street West to Market Square West will be closed on May 21. Vehicles can enter the Village at Chambers Bay from the north via Market Court West and exit onto Bridgeport Way West via Market Square West.

The next day, May 22, Market Square West to Market Court West will be closed, meaning vehicles can enter the Village from Bridgeport Way via Market Square and exit to the south onto 37th Street West.

The parking meter installations and striping are weather dependent, so these dates may be moved to later in the week if necessary. Visit the City on Facebook for the latest updates.