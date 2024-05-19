 Daytime ramp closure on northbound I-705 in Tacoma Monday, May 20 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Daytime ramp closure on northbound I-705 in Tacoma Monday, May 20

· · Leave a Comment ·

TACOMA – Travelers who use northbound Interstate 705 in Tacoma will want to add extra travel time Monday, May 20.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, May 20, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close the exit to northbound I-705 and Schuster Parkway.

The ramp closure allows crews to remove debris adjacent to the highway. A signed detour will be provided.

Before you head out the door, get real-time information from the WSDOT app and statewide travel map.

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates to get information about road construction in Pierce County.

Whenever near work zones please:

  • Slow down – drive the posted speeds for worker and traveler safety.
  • Be kind –workers are out there helping to keep people safe and improve the roadways.
  • Pay attention – both to workers directing travelers and surrounding traffic.
  • Stay calm – expect delays, leave early or take alternate routes if possible; no meeting or appointment is worth risking someone’s life.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *