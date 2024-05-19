Daytime ramp closure on northbound I-705 in Tacoma Monday, May 20 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA – Travelers who use northbound Interstate 705 in Tacoma will want to add extra travel time Monday, May 20.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, May 20, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close the exit to northbound I-705 and Schuster Parkway.

The ramp closure allows crews to remove debris adjacent to the highway. A signed detour will be provided.

Before you head out the door, get real-time information from the WSDOT app and statewide travel map.

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates to get information about road construction in Pierce County.

