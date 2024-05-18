Letter: Loving, and the Lovely Fuzzy-Bottomed Bumblebees – The Suburban Times

‘Bumble’ can mean hum, buzz, or drone. That’s Part A.

But ‘bumble’ can also mean “to move ineptly or flounderingly.” That’s Part B.

Love can be both, must be both, but best, I believe, in a marriage, is to emphasize Part B.

‘Love,’ obviously, behooves the betrothed to be about the business of the basics.

Even as a bumblebee goes busily about being beneficial to blossom after blossom via the business of the rather benign description of ‘nectar transfer and fertilization’, love likewise for some might be best described as the business of bill-paying, budget-keeping, bringing the little baby bees to baseball practice, and other being-about-the-business of being ‘in love.’

However, not much buzz to boast about in that beehive I would say.

Personally, I love what I saw the day before yesterday at our place of business.

In a bush of blossoms bigger than I’d ever beheld before, big fuzzy-bottomed bumblebees were beside themselves as they frantically, flounderingly, ineptly became airborne in the great mass of blossoms long before I could get their picture.

‘Could you bumblebees please be still!’ I said right out loud, trying to focus on these bees bumbling about their business.

And then it happened.

A bumblebee had stopped its buzzing about and what could be best described moments before as rather inept, the bee was now inert.

Perhaps it was exhausted from this whole business.

Perhaps it had finally found its best blossom.

But be sure of this.

Love that exhausts itself in the daily pursuit of the one loved, be it ever so inept and bumbling, is how I believe every beehive should be.

That marriage in a single word?

Beautiful.