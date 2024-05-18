Does Your Summer Celebration Require a Special Event Permit? – The Suburban Times

With summer upon us, groups interested in hosting a special event such as athletic or sporting events, block parties, arts and crafts shows, flea markets or rallies that may attract more than 50 people should apply for a City of University Place Special Events permit.

The City has put together a helpful Special Events Guide that covers everything from insurance requirements to rules about signage, alcohol consumption and portable toilets.

Check out the City’s Special Events page to get all the details so you can be sure your event does not run into any unexpected surprises.