 Does Your Summer Celebration Require a Special Event Permit? – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Does Your Summer Celebration Require a Special Event Permit?

· · Leave a Comment ·

With summer upon us, groups interested in hosting a special event such as athletic or sporting events, block parties, arts and crafts shows, flea markets or rallies that may attract more than 50 people should apply for a City of University Place Special Events permit.

The City has put together a helpful Special Events Guide that covers everything from insurance requirements to rules about signage, alcohol consumption and portable toilets.

Check out the City’s Special Events page to get all the details so you can be sure your event does not run into any unexpected surprises.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *