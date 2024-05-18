Council Statement on the Loss of Tacoma City Council Member Catherine Ushka – The Suburban Times

The Pierce County Council is deeply saddened to hear about the loss of our friend and governing partner, Catherine Ushka. She was a dedicated and passionate community leader, and her unwavering commitment to public service has left an indelible mark on our community. Her legacy of service will continue to shape and inspire us for many years to come.

County Councilmembers saw firsthand Ushka’s commitment to the health and well-being of the residents of Tacoma and, more broadly, Pierce County through her leadership as Chair of the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department Board of Health. She was a fierce advocate for Tacoma’s Eastside and South End neighborhoods, pushing hard for more equitable investments and resources for the area.

Those efforts were honored on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, when Metro Parks Tacoma unveiled Catherine Ushka’s Gas Station Park.

In one of her last public addresses, Ushka said, “I was thrilled to advocate for this space. Now – watching the kids play and hearing parents and neighbors talk about how the park makes their lives better – that’s award enough for me. That’s why I serve and serving this community that I love has been the greatest honor of my life.”

During her life, Ushka also served in the U.S. Navy Reserve, eight years on the Tacoma Public Schools Board of Directors, including three years as president, and she held many other community leadership roles prior to beginning her first term on the Tacoma City Council in 2017.

The Pierce County Council extends its most heartfelt condolences to her friends and family, who knew her best. She will be dearly missed.