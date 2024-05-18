Calling All Volunteers! Tacoma’s Committees, Boards and Commissions Need You – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — The City of Tacoma invites residents who are interested in informing the City Council’s policy decisions on a range of local issues to consider joining one of the City’s numerous volunteer committees, boards and commissions. Each year, dozens of volunteer positions are open to residents and, in the next three months, the following committees, boards and commissions will have openings for new applicants:

Board of Building Appeals – open now

Tacoma Creates Advisory Board – open now

Equity in Contracting Advisory Committee

Tacoma Area Commission on Disabilities

Transportation Commission

More information is available at cityoftacoma.org/cbc. To complete an online application for a committee, board or commission position, or to download application, applicants can visit cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication. Questions about the application process, requests for the application in an alternate format, or requests to submit additional documents may be directed to Elizabeth Wing in the City Clerk’s Office at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5178.

Appointed applicants are required to complete Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act trainings provided by the Washington State Office of the Attorney General, within 90 days of being appointed to a City committee, board or commission.