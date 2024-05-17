Strickland Champions Workforce Diversity in Aviation Reauthorization – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.

Today (May 15), Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) released the following statement after the House of Representatives passed the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Reauthorization Act of 2024:

“Americans rely on safe and efficient air travel every day,” said Strickland. “This bi-partisan FAA reauthorization will improve the traveler experience, enhance airport operations, and expand the aviation workforce to meet our nation’s growing demand for air travel.”

Strickland pushed for incentives to improve aviation workforce diversity. The newly established Bessie Coleman Women in Aviation Advisory Committee will advise the Department of Transportation (DOT) on supporting women in the aviation industry. She also secured a provision to direct the FAA to partner and collaborate with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs). Both initiatives support diversifying the aviation, air traffic control, and aerospace workforce – while the industry struggles with recruitment and retention.

The reauthorization of the Federal Aviation Administration is a bipartisan commitment to keep aviation safe, and reliable for the flying public. As a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, Strickland supported hiring and diversity initiatives, labor and pilot recruitment, and PFAS eradication.