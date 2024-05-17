Let’s Talk! – Grabbing Each Branch for the Climb – The Suburban Times

(Photo: Stephanie Mulrooney @https://unsplash.com/)

What a great prompt from Tyrean Martinson’s book, again! As I am writing this, I can’t switch off my screen, of course, but after having received the topic, YOU can!

When I was a kid and a teenager, I LOVED climbing trees. In front of our apartment building, there was an old cherry tree with a wide crown and – come the season – tiny, bitter-sweet cherries. We kids loved the tree, and we often turned it into the center of our activities. How often did half of the neighborhood’s kids sit in the tree. But sometimes, I would just be perched up there all by myself, in the highest branch fork possible, and get swayed by the wind. It was so calming and peaceful.

One day, somebody decided that the tree had to go. We kids tried to protest – but children’s voices rarely get heard. I’ll never forget the day when we returned from school, and our lovely cherry tree was gone. No more tree climbing in our neighborhood, as the other trees didn’t lend themselves for it. Little did the adults know that we children would have the upper hand, in the end …

Grabbing each branch for the climb can be taken in a different way, as yet. As we head for our life goals, sometimes what seems to be a detour on our direct path might be an extra-branch on our journey that lends it more safety, more dexterity, more experience. Grabbing each branch can be a person’s honest support that we didn’t expect. It can be a motivational group that is placed in our way to pass through a difficult period in life. It could be anything …

We need to be aware that life’s branches are as versatile as a tree’s. Some may break as we try for their scant support. With others we may realize that they look beautiful but are treacherous and not leading in our direction. As we climb, it is extremely important that we search for good foothold as our hands are searching for the next branch to hold on to and to pull ourselves up. Little by little. If we leave out one branch because it looks as if it wouldn’t bring us far enough, we might be in for a bad surprise. Leaving out a small step can be our downfall farther up. Leaps and bounds are great for squirrels – they were made for this. Humans not so much.

The last time I returned to the apartment building of my childhood, I smiled to myself as I saw what had come of the effort we neighborhood kids put in after we had been let down by some adults’ decision. We had planted cherry pits where none of the grown-ups would have suspected it. Almost 30 years later, there was another cherry tree, thriving because of all the bushes around which landscapers had planted back in the day. It will take a while yet – but one day, I hope, there will be another generation of tree climbers, learning how climbing a tree is so similar to reaching for goals in life. Provided, they will learn to switch off THEIR screens and learn that there is so much more to life.