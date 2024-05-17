Interlaaken Bridge emergency closure – The Suburban Times

The Interlaaken Bridge is closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic. The closure will remain in place indefinitely.

The full closure is the result of further analysis by a contracted structural engineering firm that identified a high rate of deterioration among wood beams that comprise the bridge structure. The city previously replaced some of the beams during past bridge maintenance and inspects the bridge on a routine basis.

Inspections of the bridge were conducted in 2019, 2021 and 2023, which is the standard inspection schedule. Photos from those inspections were evaluated recently by the engineering firm to determine the rate of deterioration of the beams. An inspection done this week discovered the rate of deterioration among three pile caps has progressed quickly from the last inspection. These pile caps are now unsafe to handle the load capacity of the bridge.

This morning city engineers met with the Pierce County Engineer’s Office and consultants to review the latest inspection analysis. The result of that meeting is the recommendation to close the bridge to all traffic. The bridge will remain closed while the city reviews its options for how to proceed.

Engineers are also assessing which crossings under the bridge can remain open to water traffic. It is anticipated that a number of these passages under the bridge will be closed for safety reasons.

Earlier this week the city reduced traffic to one lane, to limit the weight on the bridge. This restriction followed a previous weight limit restriction placed on the bridge earlier this year in response to the compromised beams. Despite the weight limit reduction, some vehicles over the allowed weight were still crossing the bridge. The decision to close the bridge permanently was made from an abundance of caution for public safety.

The public is asked to please obey all posted closure signs. Pedestrian traffic is not permitted. People found on the bridge are subject to enforcement action by police.