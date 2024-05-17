 2024 U.P. Spring Garden Tour is June 8 – The Suburban Times

2024 U.P. Spring Garden Tour is June 8

Tickets are on sale now for the 2024 U.P. Spring Garden Tour sponsored by the U.P. Historical Society.

This year’s tour will take place on Saturday, June 8 and feature five stunning gardens in the University Place and Fircrest area.

Tickets are $25 and available at Chirp and Company, Willow Tree Gardens and Interiors, and Gardensphere. They will also be sold on the day of the event at the Curran House (4009 Curran Lane W.).

Thanks to the 2024 Garden Tour’s major sponsors Linda and Albert Bird, Donald and Donna Perry, Seattle Seahawks, Michael Morrison Sotheby’s International Realty, Gray Lumber Company, Umpqua Bank and U.P. Refuse and Recycling.

