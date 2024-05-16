The Arlington Project Opening Ceremony May 22 – The Suburban Times

The front lawn of Clover Park High School (CPHS) marks Memorial Day each year with an unforgettable sea of remembrance that illustrates the sacrifice the men and women of our armed forces make to keep our country safe.

Clover Park High School’s Arlington Project will be constructed on the school’s front lawn. The school will host an opening ceremony event on Wednesday, May 22, at 4 p.m.

The outdoor, in-person opening ceremony features the following guest speakers: Colonel Brian Bergren, CPSD Superintendent Ron Banner and CPHS principal Rene McCord.

The Rainier Brass Quintet, a contingent of America’s First Corps Band, will play music before, during and after the event.

CPHS students place individually-named markers for the nearly 7,000 fallen soldiers from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan beginning Monday, May 20, and it will remain on display through Memorial Day.