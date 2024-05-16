Tacoma Trails Challenge: Get outside, discover Tacoma, and win prizes – The Suburban Times

Metro Parks Tacoma’s popular Tacoma Trails Challenge is back. From May 25 to June 16, participants can sign up online and then head out to explore Tacoma’s parks and trails for a chance to win prizes from event sponsors.

The event is free, and people of all ages are encouraged to participate.

Completing the Tacoma Trails Challenge is easy — log 25 miles on your favorite trails and walking paths or complete a minimum of five adventure challenges from nearly two dozen options. In addition, participants can build their own challenge by picking their own park or trail and exploring it.

Those who complete and submit their challenges on the finisher form will be entered for a chance to win one of several prizes, including this year’s grand prize: a Co-op Cycles CTY 1.1 bicycle from REI. In addition, two runner-up prizes will also be awarded at the end of the challenge, including a child-sized Huffy Enigma BMX Bike from Tacoma Pierce County Health Department and a prize package from Swire Coca-Cola featuring a grizzly cooler, personal lunch cooler and folding chair.

Participants are also encouraged to share their photos on social media using #TacomaTrailsChallenge and upload their favorite on the photo contest webpage for a chance to win an outdoor-inspired swag bag from Virginia Mason Franciscan Health.

This year’s Tacoma Trails Challenge t-shirt is available for purchase online. Proceeds from shirt sales support Tacoma Parks Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports Metro Parks’ programs and projects.

Register now, purchase your exclusive event t-shirt, and start planning your challenge at MetroParksTacoma.org/TrailsChallenge.