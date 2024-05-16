Major Western Art Reinstallation Opens May 18 at TAM – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tacoma Art Museum.

Painting by Mian Situ, The Entrepreneur-San Francisco, 2006.

Four guest curators from around the country developed four new exhibitions for the [re]Frame: Haub Family Collection of Western American Art project, opening this Saturday, May 18, at Tacoma Art Museum.

Drawing inspiration from TAM’s Haub Family Collection, guest curators Lele Barnett, Nikesha Breeze, Maymanah Farhat and Dr. Patricia Marroquin Norby present art and ideas historically underrepresented in museums.

The four new exhibitions invite visitors to connect with art from and about many important communities in the American West, including Indigenous communities in the Southwest and specifically Genízaro communities, the Chinese American experience, and artists in the African and Arab diasporas.

The four new exhibitions are on long-term view at TAM:

Finding Home: The Chinese American West, on view May 18, 2024 – September 5, 2027

Blackness is… the Refusal to be Reduced, on view May 18, 2024 – March 14, 2027

Nepantla: The Land is the Beloved, on view May 18, 2024 – September 6, 2026

The Abiqueños and The Artist, on view May 18, 2024 – May 31, 2026.

Sculpture by Nikesha Breeze, Red White Black and Blue

The four exhibitions combined will present artwork by 17 contemporary artists who have not often been considered in the context of the art of the American West.

“The art of the American West is not static,” said Faith Brower, Haub Curator of Western American Art. “Many artists are creating work that will further our understanding and deepen our connections to this iconic region.”

[re]Frame galleries are included in TAM admission. For hours, admission and other information, visit www.TacomaArtMuseum.org.

Tacoma Art Museum

1701 Pacific Avenue

Tacoma, WA