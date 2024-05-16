Lakewood Lions Club Seeks New Members – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Eric Warn.

The Lakewood First Lions Club, which began on March 17, 1954, is looking for new members who are looking for a way to make Lakewood a better place to live and work. The club’s motto is “We Serve” and we mean it.

Becoming a Lion allows you to:

Expand our work in protecting the gifts of sight and hearing by testing students in the Clover Park School District and assisting low income residents with obtaining glasses and hearing aids

Actively support our vulnerable children and their families in collaboration with the Clover Park School District and Caring for Kids

Support the community of Springbrook with seasonal activities

Care about the Lakewood environment, including Adopt-A-Street

Support children regarding diabetes awareness and prevention

Collaborate with other service clubs on their projects

Make Lakewood a vital, diverse place to grow and thrive; and most important……..

Have fun

Membership in the Lakewood First Lions Club offers a number of benefits includeeffecting change within the community, developing leadership skills, gaining understanding of international humanitarian issues,and getting to know our community leaders.

Lakewood First Lions Club members:

Attend meetings from noon – 1p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of the month at The Ram Restaurant in Lakewood.

Pay modest annual dues to the club.

Participate in fundraising and community projects.

Enjoy meeting and supporting other Lions………….we are a fun bunch of folks!

For more information, or to attend a meeting, contact Eric Warn at 253-222-3742 or ewarn6234@aol.com