All lanes reopened on westbound SR 16 Tacoma Narrows Bridge – The Suburban Times

TACOMA – There is good news for travelers who use the westbound State Route 16 Tacoma Narrows Bridge. During the morning of Thursday, May 16, Washington State Department of Transportation crews reopened all lanes across the bridge that takes travelers from Tacoma to Gig Harbor.

The lane closures were in place to allow for emergency repairs on an expansion joint.

The multi-day lane closure was required for concrete to cure. This kept two of the four westbound lanes closed around-the-clock since the afternoon of Monday, May 13.

WSDOT would like to thank travelers for their patience while crews made repairs to the 1950s bridge.

