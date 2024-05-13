Westbound SR 16 Tacoma Narrows Bridge reduced to two lanes for emergency repairs May 13 – The Suburban Times

Travelers who use the westbound State Route 16 Tacoma Narrows Bridge can expect around-the-clock lane closures starting the afternoon of Monday, May 13.

Washington State Department of Transportation bridge crews have closed the two right lanes on the westbound bridge until further notice. During this time, westbound travel across the bridge from Tacoma to Gig Harbor will be reduced to two lanes.

During the closure, crews will repair an expansion joint on the bridge deck. Once the expansion joint is repaired, crews will pour new concrete. The concrete requires an extended curing time, which means travelers can expect the lane closures to remain in place for several days.

The HOV lane will be open to all vehicles while repairs are taking place.

Why lanes are closing

During a routine inspection the morning of Monday, May 13, crews discovered an issue with a bridge joint in the middle of the 1950s westbound span. Further inspection prompted state and region bridge crews to close the two right lanes at the bridge joint for safety of all travelers. The lane closures will remain in place until repairs are completed.

The bridge remains safe for travel in the two open lanes.

Crews will work as safely and quickly as possible. WSDOT recognizes that the afternoon commute while these repairs are underway will be challenging for travelers heading to Gig Harbor and Kitsap County.

WSDOT will update any changes to the timeline for the emergency repair work as it becomes available.

Whenever near work zones please:

Slow down – drive the posted speeds, they’re there for your safety.

Be kind – our workers are out there helping to keep you safe and improve the roadways.

Pay attention – both to workers directing you and surrounding traffic.

Stay Calm – expect delays, leave early or take alternate routes if possible; no meeting or appointment is worth risking someone’s life.

