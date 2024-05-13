CPSD #SuperSchoolShoutOut – Clover Park High School – The Suburban Times

Last week we showed our #CPSDPride with a #SuperSchoolShoutOut to Clover Park High School (CPHS)!

CPHS is the oldest high school in the district and was founded in 1938 due to the rapid expansion of local military bases at the time. It has a diverse learning community with students from different racial and socioeconomic backgrounds, multilingual learners, military children and more.

The CPHS mission is for students to develop knowledge, perseverance and skills to become lifelong learners focused on serving and leading in a global society. “Our staff is focused on the instructional needs of our students and the collective vision of how we want to support kids,” Principal René McCord said. “We want to support their growth in not only English language arts and math but across the system.”

This is Principal McCord’s second year in her role, but she has worked at CPHS in multiple roles for nine years. CPHS feels like home to McCord, and she makes it her duty to help foster the welcoming and warm culture students have created. “I’m so proud of the agency that we have all developed collectively as students and staff,” Principal McCord. “We’ve focused on two words: happy and proud.”

Since becoming principal, students have impressed McCord with their leadership skills and determination to improve their school and local community. “We’re seeing students own their building and all the different areas of this school to make it something they’re proud of contributing to,” she said. “They’ve got Be R.E.A.L. where juniors and seniors are mentoring sophomores and freshman students, and other leadership opportunities where students are stepping up and asking if they can lead projects.”

To continue our Clover Park High School shoutout, we honored office coordinator and head secretary Jannie Daly and freshman Shannel Kiprop!

Shannel transitioned from middle to high school this year and also moved to CPSD from another district. “At first it was hard to get used to eight classes, but my teachers helped me out and moving to this district was the best thing that happened to me in 2023,” she said.

Shannel is known for her outgoing personality as she’s involved in many activities including Student 2 Student and the Superintendent’s Youth Advisory Council. She is also a manager for the track team, a cheerleader and will be joining the soccer team next fall. “I like being involved, and it’s great that this school has so many opportunities,” she said.

Shannel’s favorite class is education leadership where she mentors students at Tyee Park Elementary School. When she grows up, she wants to continue helping her community and become a lawyer. “I have so much support from my friends and family, so I want to keep becoming a better me for them,” she said.

Daly has worked at CPHS for 12 years and is cherished by the school’s community for working to keep the CPHS train on its track each day. “I see us as a big puzzle, and I believe I’m just one piece, so we all work together to make the school whole,” she said.

Daly starts her day by making sure there are substitutes in classes that need coverage before adorning the many hats she wears to support students, staff and administrators with varying needs that spring up throughout the day. “Things shift by the minute, and no day is the same,” she said.

Daly loves that Spanish-speaking families feel at home at CPHS because of bilingual staff members like her. “I love getting to know all our families and meeting new members over the years as brothers and sisters start high school,” she said.

Go Timberwolves!