Clover Park School District Kindergarten Orientation May 16 & 21 – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District Kindergarten Orientation May 16 & 21

Clover Park School District (CPSD) is hosting a kindergarten orientation for families of students entering kindergarten for the 2024-25 school year. The event will be held at Clover Park High School (11023 Gravelly Lake Drive SW in Lakewood) on Thursday, May 16, at 6 p.m. in English and Tuesday, May 21, at 6 p.m. in Spanish.

Families will learn about CPSD’s kindergarten program, important dates and ways they can prepare their student for school in the fall. For more information, please contact the elementary education department at 253-583-5160. 

