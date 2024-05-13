City Council Expands Use of TBD Funds to Address Tacoma’s Broader Street and Transportation Infrastructure Needs – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – The Tacoma City Council passed Ordinance 28965 on May 7, 2024, amending sections of the Tacoma Municipal Code to provide flexibility for Transportation Benefit District funds to be used to address the critical maintenance, preservation, and operation of the City of Tacoma’s broader street and transportation infrastructure.

In 1987, the Washington State Legislature had created Transportation Benefit Districts as an option for local governments to fund transportation improvements. In 2005 and 2007 – to help local governments better respond to local transportation needs amidst the ongoing pressures of inflation and a series of statewide ballot initiatives that had depleted traditional sources of local funding – the Legislature amended its Transportation Benefit District statute to expand local uses and revenue authority.

With the passage of Ordinance 28099 in 2012, the City established its own Transportation Benefit District. In 2015, Tacoma residents passed Transportation Benefit District Proposition A, which permitted its Transportation Benefit District to levy an additional sales tax of 1/10 of 1 percent for a period of 10 years.

Prior to the passage of Ordinance 28965 on May 7, 2024, the City’s primary focus was on funding improvements to residential streets.

“Community input has always informed the City’s program and policy decisions. While work on our residential streets continues to be of vital importance, what we have heard from our community is that we need to take a more holistic approach to the way we manage and care for our broader street and transportation infrastructure,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “With more flexibility in funding and project scope, the Transportation Benefit District can better and more equitably address Tacoma’s ongoing needs around the maintenance of its transportation system, ultimately improving accessibility for all residents.”

“We are working hard to create a transportation system in Tacoma that benefits all,” said Council Member Kristina Walker. “I am excited that this change will enable us to use additional funding options to advance more accessible and inclusive transportation, especially for addressing arterial roads in historically marginalized parts of our city that are long overdue for significant repairs. This change will also help improve our bicycle and pedestrian mobility options, helping to further reduce transportation disparities in our city.”

“I hear every day from constituents with concerns about our streets and transportation infrastructure,” said Council Member Sarah Rumbaugh. “The City of Tacoma is working on solutions. The changes to our Transportation Benefit District will allow for more funding for maintenance, preservation, and operations of the City’s street and transportation system. This is another tool to help us address the concerns we hear from our community.”

More information on the Transportation Benefit District, and the City’s transportation plans, is available on the City of Tacoma’s website.