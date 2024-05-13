Bates Technical College Approved to Offer First Bachelor’s Degree in Public Safety Administration – The Suburban Times

Tacoma, Wash.—Bates Technical College is pleased to announce that the Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges has unanimously approved the college to offer a Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) degree in Public Safety Administration. The decision was made during their board meeting on Thursday, May 9, at Green River College.

“This milestone marks a significant achievement for Bates Technical College as we expand our offerings into bachelor’s degree programs,” said Bates Tech’s President, Dr. Lin Zhou. “This degree emphasizes our commitment to delivering education in critical fields and empowering the next generation of public safety leaders.”

The college’s first bachelor’s degree will prepare students for management positions across various public safety agencies, including cybersecurity, law enforcement, first responders, and community health services. The program addresses the evolving needs of the public safety sector, emphasizing leadership, administrative structures, interagency collaboration, social justice and diversity, equity and inclusion implementation, communication, critical thinking and technology.

“This degree program represents a comprehensive approach to public safety management,” Zhou emphasized. “We are proud to offer this BAS that meets industry demands and prepares graduates for leadership opportunities in their careers.”

The college will seek approval from the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU) and anticipates welcoming its inaugural cohort of BAS students in the winter of 2025.

For more information about Bates Technical College, go to BatesTech.edu or call 253.680.7000.