 Bates Technical College Approved to Offer First Bachelor’s Degree in Public Safety Administration – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Bates Technical College Approved to Offer First Bachelor’s Degree in Public Safety Administration

· · Leave a Comment ·

Tacoma, Wash.—Bates Technical College is pleased to announce that the Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges has unanimously approved the college to offer a Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) degree in Public Safety Administration. The decision was made during their board meeting on Thursday, May 9, at Green River College.

“This milestone marks a significant achievement for Bates Technical College as we expand our offerings into bachelor’s degree programs,” said Bates Tech’s President, Dr. Lin Zhou. “This degree emphasizes our commitment to delivering education in critical fields and empowering the next generation of public safety leaders.”

The college’s first bachelor’s degree will prepare students for management positions across various public safety agencies, including cybersecurity, law enforcement, first responders, and community health services. The program addresses the evolving needs of the public safety sector, emphasizing leadership, administrative structures, interagency collaboration, social justice and diversity, equity and inclusion implementation, communication, critical thinking and technology.

“This degree program represents a comprehensive approach to public safety management,” Zhou emphasized. “We are proud to offer this BAS that meets industry demands and prepares graduates for leadership opportunities in their careers.”

The college will seek approval from the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU) and anticipates welcoming its inaugural cohort of BAS students in the winter of 2025.

For more information about Bates Technical College, go to BatesTech.edu or call 253.680.7000.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Ed Selden Carpet One

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *