Advertisement for Bids – American Lake Park Waterfront Access Upgrades – The Suburban Times

American Lake Park Waterfront Access Upgrades – City of Lakewood Project No.: 301.0027

Sealed bids will be accepted at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499-5027 until 2:00 p.m., and not later, on Thursday, June 6th, 2024. Bid results will be read aloud in the American Lake Conference room and tabulated immediately following. Bidders Requests for Information (RFI) shall be received no later than 4pm, Thursday, May 30th, 2024. A final Addendum will be issued by Monday, June 3rd, 2024.

Bidders shall be qualified for the type of work proposed. A Bidder’s Construction Experience form is included in the Contract Provisions. A non-mandatory Pre-Bid walkthrough will be held Thursday, May 16th, at 10:00am. Interested bidders shall meet at the picnic shelter at American Lake Park: 9222 Veterans Dr SW, Lakewood, WA 98498.

This contract provides for the construction opportunity of following scope of work:

Temporary erosion control, clearing/grubbing, excavation, restroom demolition, pavement demolition, temporary erosion control, temporary security fencing, crushed aggregate, cement concrete paving, asphalt paving, turbidity curtain, Precast Gravity and Hollow Core Block Retaining Walls & Bulkhead, cement concrete steps, handrails, wood fence, chain link fencing, metal guardrails, site furnishings, picnic shelter, play equipment, synthetic turf, irrigation modifications, utilities, electrical improvements, masonry block enclosure, trash compactor, trash receptacle enclosure, topsoil, sod, seeding, and restoration plantings and all other work necessary to complete the project as specified and shown in the Contract Documents. Project Base Bid Estimate only ranges from $2,242,060 To $2,478,070 excluding WSST.

Online Advertisement – Plans, Project Manual, addenda, and plan holders list for this project are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Public Works”, “City of Lakewood, WA.” Bidders can “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda.

All bids shall be submitted on the prescribed Bid Forms and in the manner as stated in this advertisement and in the Bid Documents, and said bids shall be accompanied by a bid deposit in the form of cash, cashier’s check, certified check, postal money order, or a surety bond to the City of Lakewood in the amount of five percent (5%) of the total amount of the bid. Faxed bids and/or surety bonds will not be accepted. Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope with the outside clearly marked with the bid opening date and time, the project name and number as it appears in this advertisement and the name and address of the bidder.

The City of Lakewood, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color or national origin in consideration for an award. The City of Lakewood, in accordance with Section 504 if the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in any of its programs’ activities.

The City of Lakewood reserves the right to waive informalities in the bidding, accept a proposal of the lowest responsible bidder, reject any or all bids, republish the call for bids, revise or cancel the work, or require the work to be done in another way if the best interest of the City is served.