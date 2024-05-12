Puget Sound Revels brings Québécois Music to Tacoma – The Suburban Times

Tacoma – Québécois Tapestry: Song, Dance, Story, and Crankies with Podorythmie and La Famille Léger.

Sunday, June 2nd, 2:00pm at Titlow Lodge, $40 ticket price Purchase tickets online: 2024 Quebecois Benefit Concert (pugetsoundrevels.org)

Members of Podorythmie and La Famille Léger, two Pacific Northwest-based bands steeped in the music and lore of French Canada, will come together at Titlow Lodge to immerse us in delights for the senses as we move through an afternoon of song, dance and story inspired by French Canadian traditional arts.

The word “Podorythmie” is Quebecois for “foot rhythms,” and is also the name of this band hailing from the U.S. and Canada. Sue, Pascale, and Cil represent 3 / 5 of the full band, which sometimes includes Prairie Wolfe and Julia Derby. They are known for their high energy and good time performances of French Canadian music and dance. Fiddle, accordion, songs and lots of hard shoe step dancing interspersed with crankie shows makes their performances unique. Learn more at Podorythmie.com.

A crankie is an old storytelling art form, popular in the 19th century. It includes a long illustrated scroll that is wound onto two spools. The spools are loaded into a box which has a viewing screen. Then the scroll is hand-cranked while the story is told, or a tune is played or a song is sung. At this concert, Podorythmie will bring three crankies that are sure to delight.

La Famille Léger is a family band who plays Acadian and French-Canadian music from Eastern Canada – music handed down through the generations in the New World, the music of back porches and kitchen parties. Based in Seattle, they perform at Contra dances, concerts, festivals, and even dinner parties. Patriarch Louis Léger leads the band on the one-row melodeon (a type of button accordion), fiddle, spoons and sings. Son Devon Léger plays fiddle and feet. If you’re up for great dancing music of Québec and New Brunswick – this proudly “old school” family band, La Famille Léger, are a must-see for you! They’ll have your own family dancing and joining in the fun!

Puget Sound Revels continues to bring exciting activities to our community. Through all of our revelry, we love to celebrate the rich tapestry of our artistic community throughout the Puget Sound region.