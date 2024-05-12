 Lakewood’s Edgren named to Union University Dean’s List, Graduates – The Suburban Times

Lakewood’s Edgren named to Union University Dean’s List, Graduates

Lakewood’s Sarah Edgren is one of 367 students named to the Union University Dean’s List for the spring 2024 semester. Sarah was also one of 447 students to graduate at the May 4 spring commencement.

The Dean’s List includes full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average on a four-point scale. 

Founded in 1823 and affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention, Union University is characterized by quality Christ-centered teaching and learning. Union offers liberal arts training in more than 100 majors and programs of study along with professional programs in business, education and nursing.

