HopeSparks to cut ribbon on Children’s Developmental Services Program home – The Suburban Times

Submitted by HopeSparks.

Join HopeSparks as we cut the ribbon on the new home of our Children’s Developmental Services Program!



COVID-19 delayed the opening of our newest location, but we are finally ready to celebrate with our community.



HopeSparks Children’s Developmental Services provides early intervention for children from birth to three years old, and who are impacted by developmental disabilities or delays. Come and see how we are helping kids be active and successful during the early childhood years, supporting families, and changing lives!



Join us for a brief program, refreshments, and self-guided tours of this new and beautiful space!

Wednesday, June 12 (4-6pm) 3408 S Union Street, Tacoma.

RSVP’s are encouraged but not required: ltroeh@hopesparks.org