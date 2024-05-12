Discover Tacoma’s Rich Heritage on the Old Town Tacoma Immigrant History Walk – The Suburban Times

Tacoma, WA – May 8, 2024 – Downtown On the Go (DOTG) is thrilled to announce the next installment of our Walk Tacoma Series – the Old Town Tacoma Immigrant History Walk. Along with our event partners at the Job Carr Cabin Museum, we will lead participants along N 30th Street, where we will delve into the fascinating stories of our city’s immigrant past. From Slavonian Hall to Gateway Park, and Old St. Pete’s Church, we’ll explore several historical points of interest that showcase Tacoma’s diverse heritage. See our website for complete details and pre-registration.

Date: May 15th

Time: 6pm – 7pm

Meeting location: Job Carr Cabin Museum (2350 N 30th St)

Pre-registration is encouraged at downtownonthego.org. The 2024 Walk Tacoma series will feature five walks from April through August, generously sponsored by MultiCare and Amazon.

Find Downtown On the Go at downtownonthego.org, or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.